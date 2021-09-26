Aavegotchi (GHST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35.99 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $82.93 million and $35.99 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 54,176,558 coins and its circulating supply is 52,412,395 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.