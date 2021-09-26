abrdn plc Buys 13,414 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

