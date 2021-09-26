abrdn plc Buys 2,597 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

