abrdn plc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.67 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

