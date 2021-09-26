abrdn plc Has $513,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 832,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The GEO Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The GEO Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 58,386 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

GEO opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

