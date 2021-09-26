abrdn plc Has $637,000 Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Momo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Momo by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

