abrdn plc Makes New $400,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

