Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to Buy by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $405.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $338.06. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.29.

Accenture stock opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day moving average is $301.13. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

