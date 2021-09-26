Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ACHL opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 17.21.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

