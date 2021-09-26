Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

NYSE AYI opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.32. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.