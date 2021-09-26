Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $520,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

