Adshares (ADS) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $213,359.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00081943 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,789 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

