Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $17,971,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 599.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 262,831 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 744.75. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,203 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

