Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $20,651,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

QTWO opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

