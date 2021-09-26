Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

KRP opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

