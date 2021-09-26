Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

MMTM stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.46. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.29.

