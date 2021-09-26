Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

