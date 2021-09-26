Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Afya by 22.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

