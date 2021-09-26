Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.