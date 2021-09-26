Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Head to Head Contrast

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05% SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 13.42 $17.95 million $0.24 143.50 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 8.37 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats SkyWater Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

