Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Critical Review

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 39 0 2.98 Alithya Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $2,858.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.39 $40.27 billion $58.61 48.53 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.62 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -11.43

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Alithya Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

