Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $8.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.43 and the lowest is $5.25. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,425.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,353.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

