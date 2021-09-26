Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 297,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

