American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $51.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.81 on Thursday. American International Group has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.