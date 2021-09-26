American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

