Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,600.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

