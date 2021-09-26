AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in AmpliTech Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $3.86 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

AmpliTech Group Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

