Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Amyris worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

