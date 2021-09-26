Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 4.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 26,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,981,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

