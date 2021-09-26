Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $178.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

