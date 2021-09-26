Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $728,000.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

