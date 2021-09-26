Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 22,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

