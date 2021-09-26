Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.41. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $3,522,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $796.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

