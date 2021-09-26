Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

POLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 456,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

