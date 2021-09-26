Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

