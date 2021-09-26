Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

