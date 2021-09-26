Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.37). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,990 shares of company stock worth $5,939,403 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

