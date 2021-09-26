Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $71.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

