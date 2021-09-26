Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,397,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

