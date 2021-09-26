Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 898,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,391. The company has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

