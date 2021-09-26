Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.31). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

