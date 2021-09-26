Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $11.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $48.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $408,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 307.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 244.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $3,142,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $986,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGMS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 71,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,785. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $845.31 million and a P/E ratio of 98.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

