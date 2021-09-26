Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $272.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.49 million to $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,833. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

