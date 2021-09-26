Analysts Issue Forecasts for South32 Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.29 on Friday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

