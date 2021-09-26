Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price at $30.67

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

