Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,883.33

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,883.33 ($37.67).

CCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,469 ($32.26). 267,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,074. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,623.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,552.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57). Insiders sold a total of 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.