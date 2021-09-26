Analysts Set EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $14.25

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,879. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

