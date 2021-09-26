Analysts Set Expectations for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.