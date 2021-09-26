Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $40.25

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PLUG opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

