Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $39.55

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 38.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 84.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 834,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

